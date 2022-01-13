‘I Wish I Could Lean on You Right Now,’ Dave Coulier says as he shares never-before-seen photos of himself and Bob Saget.

‘I Wish I Could Lean on You Right Now,’ Dave Coulier says of never-before-seen photos of him and Bob Saget.

Dave Coulier is paying tribute to his longtime friend Bob Saget with a collection of never-before-seen photos of the two of them together.

On Thursday, the Full House actress shared five photos from their early friendship on Instagram.

A young Saget has his arm around Coulier in the first photo.

The second photo, which shows them dressed as women, reveals their goofy side in full force.

In the “Fraternity Reunion” episode of Season 3 of Full House, the pair famously dressed up as women.

The third photo shows Saget as a much younger man, wearing his glasses and sporting his signature mop of hair.

During a round of golf, Coulier is riding shotgun in a cart, while Saget is riding shotgun.

The last photo is of their bios from a 1992 comedy show.

Coulier also included the night’s ticket stubs.

Dave Coulier (@dcoulier) shared a post.

“I met Bob when I was 18 years old,” Coulier captioned the photos, a fan favorite on the show who made kids and adults laugh with his spot-on impressions.

I had no idea at the time that two struggling stand-up comedians would become brothers for life.

I wish I could lean on you right now, in the midst of my sobs.

“You have my heart.”

Coulier also shared 12 photos on Instagram, the first of which shows him cuddling up to Saget.

“This was my happy place,” he wrote alongside it.

Snuggling up to Bob and giggling.

“I’ll never let go,” he said, adding a broken-heart emoji to the mix.

Saget died in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando last weekend.

He had reached the age of 65 years.

The touching tribute is the latest in a series of tributes from Saget’s on-screen family to the late comedian.

John Stamos recently stated that he isn’t “ready to accept” the fact that his “brother” is no longer alive.

On behalf of the entire cast, Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse, issued a statement earlier this week.

“We came together as a TV family 35 years ago, but we became a real family.”

Now, as a family, we’re grieving.

Bob had us laughing so hard that we were in tears.

Our tears are now mixed with sadness and gratitude for all of the wonderful memories.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Dave Coulier Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Him and Bob Saget: ‘I Wish I Could Lean on You Right Now’