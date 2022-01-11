‘I Wish It Had Been Different,’ Lily James says of speaking with Pamela Anderson before filming ‘Pam and Tommy.’

Before playing Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam and Tommy, Lily James tried unsuccessfully to contact the show’s subject.

“I was really hoping she’d be a part of it.”

“I wish it had been different,” James, 32, told Porter of Net-a-Porter on Monday, January 10, about not hearing back from Anderson, 54, before filming began.

“My only goal was to focus on the story and portray Pamela as accurately as possible.”

Because she cared so much about the limited series, the Cinderella star tried to contact the Baywatch alum “right up until we started filming,” adding, “I’ve never worked so hard.”

I’ve read all of [Anderson’s] books, I’ve read her poetry, and I can quote her verbatim in all of her interviews.”

Despite how long it took, the Downton Abbey alum described her transformation into Anderson as “freeing and liberating.”

“Slowly, our incredible team found a balance where I looked like Pamela but also felt like I could act through it,” James said, referring to the four hours it took to put on a chest plate, wig, and tan.

“I’ve never done anything where I don’t look like myself.”

That resulted in a measure of bravery.

“A courage that came from the act of vanishing.”

James was cast in the role of Anderson in December 2020.

In the upcoming miniseries, the Mamma Mia! star will star alongside Sebastian Stan, who plays Tommy Lee, in a story about the former couple’s leaked sex tape.

From 1995 to 1998, Anderson and Lee, both 59, were married.

A tape was stolen from their home and released the same year, shortly after the couple tied the knot.

The video distribution company was sued by the Canadian native, and the two parties eventually reached an undisclosed settlement.

Following the release of photos of James and Stan, 39, on set, Lee stated that he approved of the Marvel actor’s portrayal of him.

“I recognize Sebastian; he’s impersonating me.”

The drummer, who has two sons with Anderson, Brandon, 25, and Dylan, 24, told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021, “From what he’s told me, it’s a really beautiful story.”

“I believe that’s what a lot of people think it’s about.”

