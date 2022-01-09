I won £4 MILLION on the lottery, but I’m not giving any to my family because they’re in debt, but I don’t mind because it’s my money.

Despite the fact that his family is in debt, a LOTTERY winner has revealed that he has no intention of giving any of his winnings to his family.

The recent winner took to Reddit to claim that he had won a jackpot worth more than £4 million, but that his family had ‘cut him off’ after he announced his decision not to share.

He explained that he and his wife, both 24, bought lottery tickets for ‘fun’ every now and then.

“Well, we won big this month,” he wrote.

We won around 5.6 million dollars after the lump sum fee and taxes.

“After paying off all of our debts (student loans, mortgages, and car loans), we were left with around $5 million.

In case you didn’t know, 70% of lottery winners go bankrupt within a year.”

To avoid a repeat of their misfortune, the man and his wife decided to invest three million dollars of the winnings and use the remaining two million dollars to purchase an apartment, which was not well received by his family.

“I thought the first reaction would be exciting for me and how financially responsible we were with the money,” he continued.

“However, this led to discussions about a large family vacation, how I was paying off all of their debt, and other topics.”

“I explained that five million dollars is a lot, but not enough for me to give it away to family, and they were offended.

“They told me I wasn’t welcome in this family and that I shouldn’t speak to them ever again.”

Redditors reacted to the post in a variety of ways, with many siding with the winner.

One person commented, “You’re no longer welcome in the family because you didn’t give them your money?”

“Your family has shown you that blood is not thicker than money,” a second added, agreeing.

“I’m someone who would definitely give a lot of it away to family,” another wrote, “but there is nothing wrong with securing your future with it.”