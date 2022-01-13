I work as a celebrity makeup artist, and this is the one product I refuse to spend money on because cheaper alternatives are just as good.

I’m a celebrity makeup artist, and this is the one product I won’t spend money on because cheaper alternatives are just as good.

We’d have a makeup bag and skincare routine full of high-end luxury products if money were no object, but aside from the odd item here and there, our collection is almost entirely made up of high-street products.

Although we’d always assumed we were missing out on envious-inducing fluttery lashes because our budget wouldn’t allow it, celebrity makeup artist Courtney Hart says we’re not.

Earlier this week, the celebrity makeup artist – who has worked with Hilary Duff and Glenn Close – revealed the one item she despises buying from high-end brands and claimed that high-street alternatives are just as good.

“I’m a professional makeup artist and I can confidently say that you do not need to spend money on this product,” Courtney said in a viral TikTok video that has over 770,000 views.

“I basically use all very high-end products because I work with celebrity clients and that’s what we have to do.”

“However, when it comes to this one thing, I don’t see any difference between high-end and low-end, and you should just save your money.”

“Just get your mascara there,” Courtney said, urging beauty fans to go to their local CVS or Target [or Boots or Superdrug if you’re in the UK].

“I’ve never used a high-end mascara before and thought to myself, ‘Wow, this is different!'”

Given that high-end makeup brands frequently charge double or even triple the price of high-street brands, this is one piece of advice we’ll gladly follow.

Since it was posted earlier this week, the video has received over 42,000 “likes,” prompting users to share their favorite products in the comments.

“Essence lash princess,” TikTok makeup infleuncer Mikayla Nogueira replied, raving about her £3.10 go-to mascara.

“Yup!” said another, “[I’ve been a makeup artist for 20(plus) years] and I either use Maybelline’s tride and true Great Lash or L’Oréal’s Voluminous.”

“Plus, mascara goes rancid quickly, so I don’t want to spend more than I have to if I’m replacing it more often!” wrote a third.

