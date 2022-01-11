I work as a cook at Waffle House, and while we know your orders without having to write them down, some customers find it “infuriating.”

The way Waffle House waiters communicate with their cooks has enraged the internet.

People are shocked after a person claiming to be a Waffle House employee described how he prepares a plate so the cook knows exactly what to make instead of writing the order down word-for-word the old-fashioned way.

“This is how Waffle House cooks mark our plates so we know what we’re doing,” said a man who goes by the handle @hotsoupandcracker in a TikTok video.

As he moved a grape jelly packet around a plate, he explained, “All the way to the left jelly pack means [eggs]over light, all the way to the middle jelly pack means [eggs]over medium, and all the way to the right jelly pack means [eggs]over well.”

He then demonstrated how to use a jelly pack to cook eggs in between, such as over light to medium, rather than one way or the other.

“And now for the omelet,” the worker continued as he stood in the kitchen of a fictitious Waffle House.

“It’s an omelet if you turn the package sideways.”

“There’s ham up top, plain to the right… sausage to the right, and bacon to the bottom.”

“Same thing when you’re building sandwiches; you use a pickle to mark which type of meat it is,” the poster continued.

He then demonstrated how to make sandwiches, a patty melt, and a cheesesteak omelet with grated cheese, diced ham, and butter packets using different symbol combinations.

He ended the video by admitting that he crammed a lot of information into a short period of time, but that he hoped people “enjoyed” his presentation.

The man’s video was met with a mix of shock and skepticism, with one vocal critic even engaging in a heated debate with the creator over the content.

“For those who don’t know, none of this is true.

“He reads the ticket,” the individual stated.

The poster, on the other hand, fought back, claiming that the user had “clearly never worked at a Waffle House.”

The skeptic argued that the system was designed for “dummies” and that “real chefs” don’t work at Waffle House.

In a subsequent video, the TikToker took viewers back into the alleged Waffle House kitchen, complete with a sign explaining what each symbol meant.

“I wasn’t cappin’ bro,” says the narrator.

“We’re that complicated,” he stated emphatically.

Other viewers, on the other hand, expressed surprise that Waffle House employs such a system.

One person expressed his displeasure by saying, “This irritates me.”

“Is this why they’re always wrong?” one person wondered.

There is a third…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.