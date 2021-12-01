I work as a dry cleaner, and I’ve come across wads of cash, passports, and been asked to clean sick… and worse.

I work as a dry cleaner, and I’ve come across wads of cash, passports, and been asked to clean sick people… and worse.

If at all possible, no one wants to air their dirty laundry in public, which is why dry cleaners operate in complete secrecy.

They’re the ones who see everything, including underwear, suspicious stains, and suspect repairs, and the secrets they keep could rival that of a spy.

Tony Chung has been in the industry for 19 years and is the owner of the Steam Room, where he spends his time advising clients on how to clean and preserve their garments, which range from work to casual wear.

He reveals what goes on behind the scenes here…

To begin with, there’s a lot more to the job than meets the eye, and even fashion models require laundry service.

“We do dry cleaning, alterations, repairs, and a lot of services for the fashion industry and fashion houses pre and post fashion weeks,” Tony explains.

“We’ll repair and clean the garments after magazine shoots so they can be returned as well.”

They almost always have a budget set aside to cover any losses.

“We get busier around Christmastime because of the parties, so there are a lot of dinner suits and ball gowns.”

It’s also not just about cleaning clothes; the job entails a great deal of responsibility, as many of the items are sentimentally valuable to their owners.

“My customers put their trust in me completely and bring in items that mean a lot to them – from suits to little black dresses – so we treat all garments that come in with the utmost respect,” Tony says.

“People frequently bring in items with significant sentimental value, such as their grandmother’s YSL couture gown, which has been passed down through the generations.”

It’s something they’re very proud of.

“I feel honored and proud when I return their items and they are pleased with the outcome.”

“They know that if they give me their belongings, I’ll return them in perfect condition.”

It means a lot to us that our customers have faith in us.”

It’s also a skilled profession, and with practice, workers become more knowledgeable about stains and how to treat them.

“Every garment that comes in goes through a process where we determine the best treatment before we begin,” Tony explains.

“We look at everything that comes in.”

Many items cannot be dry cleaned or washed, and you should be aware of this before beginning, as the wrong treatment could exacerbate the problem.

“Blood, for example, is a relatively simple stain to remove, but it becomes more difficult once heat is applied.

Cold water can be used to remove blood from a shirt…

