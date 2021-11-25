I work as a funeral director, and this is what happens to people’s bodies after they pass away, as well as the secrets that customers are unaware of.

When kids are asked what they want to be when they grow up, we imagine funeral director is a rare answer.

Lauren, a TikTok user, had a long-held dream of working in the funeral industry, which she realized when she landed a job as a director in a funeral home.

Lauren has taken to social media to reveal some little-known secrets about her job – and to answer some unusual questions from her followers – after leaving the position due to a fallout with her boss.

“Do you take it out or leave it in if a woman dies with a tampon still in?” one person asked, insisting it was a “serious question.”

Lauren began the TikTok video by saying, “Most women who pass away, if they’re young enough to still be menstruating, usually have an autopsy done.”

“If they have an autopsy, the tampon would be removed by the autopsy team.”

They still come back to the funeral home even if they don’t have a full autopsy.

“I had a lady come in with a tampon in her, which we obviously removed.”

She did say, however, that she would only remove the tampon if she was going to embalm the body because she would have “preauthorized consent from the family to care for the body.”

“I wouldn’t check or look for a tampon if there was a cremation.

“All I’d be doing is putting the body inside the crematorium,” she explained.

Lauren was asked if she would remove braces if the person died before they were removed.

She replied, “No, I would not remove braces if you were planning on being cremated or buried.”

“I’d leave them alone.”

And the main reason is that I have no idea how to take off braces!

“That’s not something we learn in funeral school or mortician school, so we’d leave them alone.”

“How do I know I’m getting the right cremated remains back?” another of Lauren’s fans inquired.

She responded, “This is an excellent question.”

“When we take someone to the funeral home to be cremated, we give them a small metal ID tag.

“And that tag remains with them during the cremation process.”

The cremated remains are then sealed inside the bag, which is then sealed.

“We then print a cremation certificate with the person’s name and the crematory number (the…

