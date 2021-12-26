I work as a hairdresser, and these are the nightmares we deal with on a daily basis, including those that our clients are unaware of.

I work as a hairstylist, and these are the nightmares we deal with on a daily basis, including those that our clients are unaware of.

WE ALL KNOW HOW IT FEELS to leave a hair salon dissatisfied with the results, but we rarely hear about what makes a hair appointment unpleasant for the stylists.

Fortunately, one hairstylist has revealed the most common blunders they make, as well as those of their clients, which frequently frustrates them.

Amylee from the United States uploaded the two-part video series to her TikTok account, amyleeartistry, where it has received over 400k views.

“Hairstylist Nightmares Pt. 1,” wrote the hairstylist and make-up artist.

She went on to describe some of the most common salon mishaps, such as hairdresser errors and client errors.

Picking up the wrong scissors is a common blunder. Amylee wrote that one of her worst nightmares as a hairstylist was picking up the regular scissors and starting to cut, only to realize she needed the thinning scissors.

All stylists dread accidentally knocking their client with the hairdryer or burning their ear with styling tools, she added.

Another common blunder made by hairdressers is forgetting to sharpen their scissors, resulting in their hands being cut up and bloody while doing their clients’ hair.

Amylee looks around awkwardly as a client tells her that ‘her husband loves her long hair, so she should keep it long and only trim the dead ends,’ while staring at the dead and fried ends.

Another nightmare scenario for hairdressers, according to Amylee, is when they have just finished mixing all the dye and the client decides to change their mind about the color as she begins to apply it to their hair.

In the comments section of her video, Amylee says that a common hair-dying mistake is when clients come in and don’t wash their hair for days because they think the color will last longer.

Amylee also mentioned that it’s a nightmare when clients arrive twenty minutes late for their appointment with a takeaway coffee in hand, thinking it’s an apology for keeping the hairdresser waiting, only to be told to throw it out in the trash because the client has already consumed it.

“Omg the coffee part got me laughing but it is still wrong,” one user wrote on the app.

“Every time I use my dryer, I knock my clients down.”

“At this point, they’re used to it,” said another hairstylist.

“The dirty hair thing needs to be talked about more!!! Not enough people know about this,” a third user exclaimed.

