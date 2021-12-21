I work as a makeup artist, and I’ve noticed that women consistently make two mistakes that make them appear older.

As a makeup artist, I’ve noticed that women consistently make two mistakes that make them appear older.

According to Amanda Leehil, she sees women do the same two things with their makeup in the hopes of looking younger, but it has the opposite effect.

The makeup artist took to her TikTok platform to say that women over the age of 40 are the ones who make these mistakes.

“The two most common mistakes women over 40 make in their makeup,” she wrote on Instagram, using the handle @amandaleehill.

“I meant what I said, and I’m not sorry,” Amanda explained.

“I understand the goal is to distract from aging, but it’s backfiring,” she added.

Extra thick voluminous eyelashes and powder eyeshadow, according to Amanda, are two makeup products that women should avoid if they want to hide their age.

“I’ve got to get rid of the thick volume lashes and powder eyeshadow,” Amanda said.

“Alternatives in the comments,” she adds.

Amanda, as promised, made some suggestions in the comments section of her post that she thought would work better.

“Ask the artist to reduce the volume and length of your extensions by 30%,” Amanda advised.

Swap out the shadows for a soft-toned winged liner.”

TikTok users have been quick to comment on the post, which has been viewed over 682k times.

“Now that I’m older, I’ll dress in whatever makes me happy.”

If you don’t like it, it’s on you. “I spent way too many years worrying about what other people thought of me,” one woman said.

“I’m glad you like your makeup,” one person added, “but don’t try to make others feel bad about how they do theirs.”

“See, you’re talking to us older ladies who have figured out that we only need to please ourselves with our decisions at this point.”

Wear it if it makes you happy,” a third said.

