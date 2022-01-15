I work as a makeup artist, and this is the one trick I use to keep my skin bacteria-free when applying concealer.

I’m a makeup artist, and this is the one concealer hack I swear by to keep my skin bacteria-free.

A MAKEUP ARTIST has advised against using the sponges that come with many concealer pens, claiming they are a breeding ground for bacteria and germs.

As a result, some people are removing the sponge from their concealers to prevent the spread of such bacteria.

John Henry Paterson, a makeup artist, shared a video on TikTok of a woman removing the sponge from her Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser.

“So I remove the sponge from my – it usually comes with one, but the sponge soaks up everything,” she explained.

“This is so smart – oh my god,” John said after watching the video.

I have a brand new one, and I’m going to rip the sponge off like she did.”

“That was so easy, just twist up as much as you need… Wow, easy,” he exclaimed after opening the packet and pulling the sponge out.

“If you’re a working makeup artist, this is literally the smartest thing you could do,” he said after finishing the hack.

“It’s hygienic; you don’t have to worry about the sponge absorbing all of the product, and you can use it on your clients.”

Viewers reacted positively to the video, with one commenting, “They are not glued down so you can clean the sponge for hygiene reasons!”

“A few years ago, the brand rep told me that at work.”

“Oh, that’s great to know!” exclaimed John.

“Especially if it’s for personal use! It can prevent bacteria from building up and causing breakouts.”

Another person wrote, “SO SMART!” and John replied, “Right?! Mind blown when I saw it.”

“I’m off to take the sponge off my own,” someone else said.

“I love the concealer, but the sponge literally soaks it all up,” said another makeup fan.

