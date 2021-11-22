I work as a nail technician, and these are some of the worst nails I’ve ever seen. They’re green, and I’m not sure how they got this bad.

A NAIL tech posted a video of her client’s severely damaged nails, which have turned green, are lifting off, and she’s had to cut one back to the cuticle.

The video was shared by Candy Rain Salon in Plymouth, and it depicted the consequences of having acrylic applied over damaged nails on a regular basis.

Megan, a nail tech, explained that the client had her nails done at a different salon and described how she discovered the client’s nail problems.

For starters, she claims that the client’s acrylic nails are the incorrect shape.

“As you can see, they’re not the right shape for her nails, and they’re curving in with her natural nail growth because they haven’t been counteracting the curve,” she explained.

When Megan started working on the client’s thumb nail, she realized something was seriously wrong.

“This is her thumb; I’m not sure what’s wrong with it at the moment,” she explained, “but it’s really lifted and looks quite yellow, so it’s quite concerning.”

Megan claimed that the salon that did the client’s nails at the time was not taking the proper precautions to ensure the client’s nail health.

“They’ve just been reapplying acrylic to this nail over and over again and not giving her the right treatment or care advice,” she explained.

Megan could see just how much damage had been done after completely removing the acrylic.

“You can see it’s completely lifted and that it’s turned green where the water has been trapped underneath and she hasn’t been able to properly dry it,” she explained.

Another of the client’s nails had been bruised as a result of the acrylic’s incorrect shape.

“The nail’s shape has basically caused trauma to her nail bed,” Megan explained.

Instead of reapplying acrylics, the nail technician chose to use a gel polish, and she was unable to apply any product to the damaged thumb nail.

“I’ve cut the thumb all the way back,” she explained.

It appears to be quite healthy, and I’m hoping that it will grow out with time, but she is not allowed to use any products on it.”

The video has received 561,000 likes, and commenters were astounded by the extent of the client’s nail damage.

One user wrote, “I can’t believe there are still ‘nail techs’ out there ruining people’s nails,” while another wrote, “Thank God she came to you for help.”

“Wow, you did a great job fixing that; it looks like it was a real pain.”

Another sympathetic observer commented, “Poor lady trusted the previous therapist to look after her.”

