I work as a professional cleaner, and these are the five tasks that I must complete every day.

I’m a professional cleaner, and these are the five tasks that I must complete every day.

A PROFESSIONAL CLEANER has revealed the five cleaning tasks she does every day to begin her day.

Kacie Stephens, the owner of Australia’s The Big Clean Co, took to TikTok to share a video in which she explained what she won’t compromise on when it comes to her daily cleaning.

She began by saying, “I’m a professional cleaner, and these are my five non-negotiable cleaning tasks.”

First and foremost, Kacie is a meticulous bedmaker.

She then hoovers or mops “high traffic areas,” such as the hallway and kitchen, before moving on to the bathroom and cleaning up any clothes left on the floor.

“Even if it’s just throwing them in a basket,” she continued.

Kacie also never puts the dishes away for the next day and always makes sure her dishes are clean before going to bed.

Finally, she ensures that the countertop is clean after each meal.

While the majority of people in the comments on the video praised Kacie, some suggested she goes a little too far with her daily cleaning.

“Almost no one does this on a daily basis,” one person commented.

“I’m glad it works for you, but it’s not the norm for the majority of people.”

“You mean *nearly no one you KNOW* does this on a daily basis?” Kacie countered.

“It’s a tough pass, lol.”

Others commented, “I admire those who do, but I have different priorities.”

“This is fantastic, and I adore it,” a third person added.

But for some of us, this isn’t feasible.”

Others argued that by suggesting the five daily tasks, Kacie wasn’t setting herself up for disappointment.

“Excellent advice,” one woman wrote.

“These aren’t difficult at all.

Some of the comments have surprised me.

“You’d think these were routine tasks, such as cleaning up after yourself.”

Another person added, “I do this every day and I have four kids.”

“However, I’d rather wake up to a clean house than a cluttered one.”

This person was told their home had been deep-cleaned before they moved in, but the carpets were filthy.

To make your kitchen sparkle, incorporate these hacks into your cleaning routine.

Another professional cleaner has revealed some of her trade secrets.