I work as a professional cleaner, and these are the trade secrets I’m not supposed to reveal – and women are even worse.

While it’s always nice to come home to a clean house or stay in a well-kept hotel room, the professionals who get it there aren’t always happy.

Anna Garfield*, 54, from Cardiff, has worked as a professional cleaner for 33 years and now owns her own business, so she’s seen it all.

She reveals her true feelings about your mess, as well as the secrets your cleaner would never tell you…

I enjoy my job as a cleaner, but even though I have a strong stomach, there are some situations that are worse than others.

I saw some real horrors while working as a hotel chambermaid, but aside from the occasional sticky sheet, it was always the female guests who were the worst.

Because they are so proud of their homes, they assume that someone else will clean up after them when they leave.

And the mess they left me to clean up was revolting; there was always menstrual blood everywhere, and every now and then I’d come across a discarded tampon.

Any day, I’d prefer a toilet to that shambles.

Cleaning hotel rooms was a real eye-opener for me, and now I always bring my own wipes with me when I stay in one.

Because the majority of rooms are cleaned with the previous guest’s towels, I do this.

If I were you, I’d bring my own dirty towels in the future because the dirty towels clean everything from the bathroom to the drinking glasses.

Similarly, any fancy throws or bedspreads that were left on the bed after the previous guest are washed while the bed sheets are washed.

To be safe, I’d remove the bedspread.

If you have a house cleaner, there’s a good chance they’ve broken something that you’re unaware of.

I’ve had a few hairy moments; I’m six feet tall and clumsy, and I broke a lot of ornaments during my time as a domestic cleaner.

I would simply bring them home and ask my husband to reassemble them.

I once dropped a very valuable piece, and a piece of it snapped off, but it was barely noticeable.

I slipped the piece into my pocket and placed it back where it belonged…

