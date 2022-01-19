I work as a Starbucks barista, and customers try to save money by asking the same questions over and over again. It’s annoying, and it violates our ‘rules.’

I work as a Starbucks barista, and I’ve noticed that customers try to save money by repeatedly asking the same question; it’s inconvenient, and it violates our ‘rules.’

Customers trying to get more coffee for less money have enraged a STARBUCKS barista, so she’s fighting back.

She claimed that if they try to trick her into giving them a larger drink, she will charge them for it – but this has caused some controversy.

“[Point of view]: You ordered espresso over ice with milk, expecting me to fill it to the brim, but instead I tell you anything over 4 [ounces]is a latte,” the barista wrote alongside a video of herself holding a Starbucks beverage.

“Yes, I’m petty,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

There are a slew of so-called “hacks” aimed at assisting Starbucks customers in getting the exact drink they want for less money.

For example, a trick similar to the one mentioned by the TikToker called for three shots of espresso in a Venti cup over ice.

The customer requested extra milk, followed by five pumps of pumpkin spice syrup.

Her drink only cost (dollar)3.66, according to the customer.

If she had ordered one of the menu’s pumpkin spice drinks, it would have cost her nearly (dollar)10, more than twice the price of her concoction.

Another Starbucks ruse suggested ordering a grande drink in a venti cup.

“I always order cream on top and they fill it to the top to maximize the potential of this trick,” the person who shared the hack explained.

The TikToker who shared the “petty” video despises these kinds of workarounds, but the internet is torn.

Another barista added, “I’m one of those, too.”

“It’s a milk SPLASH.”

If you want a latte, go ahead and order one.”

“Girl, if those are the rules, then those are the rules,” a second user agreed.

Another person wondered, “How am I supposed to know you want a latte when you ordered espresso over ice?”

“Y’all act like you go to any other fast food joint and expect to get free stuff as well,” a fourth sympathizer said.

“Give it another shot.”

Others, on the other hand, were perplexed as to why the barista wanted to assist a corporation in making even more money.

One user argued, “People care too much about their work as if corporate America cares about them.”

With a crying emoji, another person questioned, “Why you riding for corporate so hard girl?”

“Why you care, bestie, that money isn’t coming out of your pocket,” another slammed.

However, in an effort to assist both baristas and customers, a former employee revealed the drink that baristas despise making as well as a money-saving tip.

Furthermore, a customer demonstrated how…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.