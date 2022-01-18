I work at McDonald’s, and when I tell people about our dark secret about folded eggs, they’re always enraged.

If you’ve ever had a McDonald’s Egg McMuffin or a Bacon Egg and Cheese Muffin, you’re aware of how filling their breakfasts can be.

The types of eggs used in these two menu items, however, are a significant difference.

“Round eggs” are used in the Egg McMuffin, while “folded eggs” are used in the Bacon Egg and Cheese Muffin.

A man revealed how both types of eggs are prepared on the TikTok account @EssentialMcDonalds, and people are shocked by the folded method.

“Pre-cooked folded eggs,” he explained.

He pulled out a sealed package containing a dozen bright yellow cooked eggs.

“All we do is throw them on the grill, neatly arrange them, add a little water, and cook them again.”

He scooped them into a tray and said they were done after allowing them to heat up for a few minutes.

The round eggs were next on his list.

This method, thankfully, uses fresh, uncooked eggs from the grocery store.

“Every day, they’re cracked fresh, which means they’re cooked fresh.”

On the grill, he cracked each egg into its own small ring mold, then popped each yolk with a tool.

He poured water on top of the grill after it was closed to add some extra steaming.

He scooped them out with the tray once they were cooked.

The first recipe elicited a strong reaction from the majority of viewers:

“I’ll just order round eggs from now on.”

“Those first ones threw me off,” one person wrote.

“OK, so with the folded egg, you basically don’t get anything,” a second added.

However, a few people stated that they would still choose the pre-packaged option:

“Every time, the folded egg comes out on top.

It makes no difference to me if it’s already prepared.

“It’s the same with 95% of all fast food products,” one countered.

“I’m still a square guy.”

“I’ve eaten eggshells far too many times,” one person said.