I work at Morrisons, and here are my top four tips for getting the best Christmas bargains.

I work at Morrisons, and here are my top four Christmas shopping tips.

Roxanne Brearley, 37, a former Morrisons employee, reveals how to save money at the supermarket during the holiday season.

There are some great bargains to be had in the run-up to Christmas if you can hold your nerve, says Roxanne, who worked part-time at Morrisons during the pandemic until this autumn.

Plan your Christmas Eve shopping trip ahead of time.

“On Christmas Eve, around 2 p.m., the store tends to get really quiet,” Roxanne says.

“This means now is the best time to get some great deals, as they start discounting to clear the shelves before the store closes on Christmas Day.”

“If you want to buy a turkey, you’ll have to take the chance of not getting one, but even so, you’ll be able to get a fantastic banquet for half the price or less, plus stocking stuffers.”

“Look for discounted goods in the special seasonal aisle.”

Get a jump on the Boxing Day sales by shopping early.

“On the other hand, the best time to get a good deal on Boxing Day is to go early,” Roxanne says, “when all of the leftover Christmas produce will be even more heavily discounted and the shelves will be fully stocked with any deals.”

“Christmas and Boxing Day this year fall on a weekend, which isn’t ideal for supermarkets but may be even better for bargain-hunting shoppers.”

“Just remember to check your local store’s opening hours for Sunday hours!”

Make acquaintance with the employees.

According to Roxanne, the pandemic has made us all a little grumpy.

“However, being nice to the staff at your local Morrisons store can pay off.”

“They have fresh fish and meat counters and need to move fresh food before it expires.”

Offcuts are sometimes tucked away as well.

“Knowing when and where the yellow labels will be applied is helpful.”

“It got so frantic last year before Christmas that security guards had to protect staff putting discounted food on the meat, fish, chilled, and deli counters at 5-5.30pm,” she said.

“I’ve seen 5kg of wonky veg for £4 and monkfish for pennies, but it can get scary!”

Discover the store’s Community Champion.

“Every store has a community champion who is in charge of fundraising,” Roxanne says.

“If you’re having a hard time this Christmas, it’s worth talking to them to see if they’re helping the community with food hampers and other things.”

“Alternatively, if you find a great deal in the store, you can always donate it to a food bank as a way to make sure you give back this Christmas.”

Other than that…

