I work for Aerie, and I can tell you that there are four things that are well worth your money.

SHOPPING FOR ESSENTIALS IS A NECESSITY, but it can be costly.

Underwear, pajamas, and loungewear can add up quickly.

According to an Aerie employee, there are four essentials that are well worth your money.

“Okay,” the woman began, using the TikTok handle @AnnieBarausky.

“As an Aerie employee in 2022, I’m here to tell you what’s worth your money.”

“I’m wearing the ‘Real Me Leggings,’ which I have like six pairs of.”

They’re the only leggings I’ve ever worn.”

She modeled the black pair for her viewers, explaining that she prefers the long style over the 78 length because it allows her to wear them down to her ankles.

The leggings are priced at (dollar)26.97 on Aerie’s website.

Then came the underwear.

“If you’re looking for a new bra, check out our ‘Real Free Padded Bralettes,’ which also come in a scoop neck.

“They’re extremely comfortable and feel like butter,” she said.

Aerie’s online store sells these bralettes for (dollar)19.97.

“It’s also worth noting that this ‘Real Sunnie Wireless Push Up’ is the most comfortable bra I own.”

I used to despise bras until I bought this one, and it’s literally the only one I own.”

That item has a price tag of (dollar)29.97.

A new pair of leggings was her fourth and final requirement:

“Of course, miss iconic’Crossover Flare Pant.’ They are literally so worth the money,” she said.

“I haven’t had any pilling with the leggings either, which I understand is a major issue and concern.”

These are (dollar)49.95, which is a little more expensive than the first pair.

Many viewers praised Annie for sharing her insider knowledge, and many backed up her claims:

One commenter joked, “@Aerie, she needs two weekends off in a row.”

“If you’re on the fence about getting the crossover flare leggings,

“Yes!!! Get them!!! They’re the best,” someone else said.