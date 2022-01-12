I work for Amazon, and there are four things you should never buy from the warehouse; you’ll be sorry.

I work for Amazon, and there are four things you should never buy from the warehouse.

When you need something quickly but don’t want to waste time going from store to store, AMAZON is probably your best bet.

And, while it may appear to have everything you could possibly need, some items are best purchased in physical stores.

According to an Amazon employee, whose identity has been withheld by The Sun, there are some items that should never be purchased on Amazon.

You shouldn’t buy beverages, shampoos, silicone kitchen appliances, or lotions with screw tops, according to a woman who works as a picker – or the person who puts together the orders for customers.

She went on to say that some Amazon employees will tamper with products on purpose, so be cautious.

She and other Amazon employees explained in the comments section that those four products are usually not properly packed when they arrive at the warehouse and will burst open.

“Shampoos and lotions always spill or get damaged before they can be packed,” one person claimed.

“Just don’t buy food from Amazon,” a third added.

“Everywhere is filthy and dusty.”

“Do not order cases of water or dog food as an Amazon delivery driver,” an Amazon driver said.

“They come out of the plastic wrap packing often and end up on the floor or somewhere dusty,” another person claimed about the silicone kitchen utensils.

“All we have to do now is put them back in the plastic and send it out.”

Amazon was contacted for comment by The Sun, but no response was received as of the time of publication.

Another employee previously described how they left an Amazon warehouse job after being forced to stand for the entire day.

Even when she was tired, the former Amazon employee from Connecticut claimed she wasn’t allowed to sit down, resulting in an injury that left her leg bruised while she was at work.

“It was modern slavery,” the 22-year-old told The Sun exclusively.

“They put a lot of pressure on you to work quickly, and if you sit down, they yell at you,” she continued.

“I was exhausted as I picked up a heavy box.”

My right shin was bruised when the box fell on it.”

They would check her leg out, but never wanted her to go to human resources because “they didn’t want to deal with that liability,” according to the ex-employee.

She was not only written up if she sat down, but she was also in big trouble if management saw her with her cellphone out.

“You’re fired if you get written up six times,” she said.

“It was a joke, I’d already been written up four times…”

