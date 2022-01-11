I work for Iceland, so here’s what they don’t want you to know… like when to shop for the best deals.

ICELAND is known for its frozen goods, which is perhaps unsurprising, but there’s more to the store than meets the eye.

That’s why we’ve enlisted the help of a store insider to divulge all of the store’s secrets.

Here, store manager Simon Felstead shares his best shopping tips, as well as some of the funniest customer encounters he’s ever had…

Simon has been with Iceland for 29 years and manages one of the busiest London locations.

What he doesn’t know about the store isn’t worth knowing, and Simon has a few tricks up his sleeve to ensure you get the best deals.

“Sign up for the Bonus Card, which you can do online or through the app,” he says, “because there are some exclusive offers on our great products.”

“You can also take advantage of our free home delivery service by placing an order of £40 or more online or £25 or more in store.”

There are also certain times of the week and year that are worth remembering if you want to get your hands on heavily discounted items.

“After Christmas and just before the summer, we do a range review where we half-price some of our existing products to make room for some new and exciting lines,” Simon explains.

“The grocery deals at the front of the store change every two weeks, and we change a lot of other prices every four weeks, so shoppers should keep an eye out for deals then.”

Many first-time customers are also unaware of the variety of produce Iceland has to offer.

“Some people are surprised to learn that we don’t just sell frozen food, but also a wide range of grocery and chilled, fresh products,” Simon explains.

“Some customers have inquired if we sell garden equipment and light bulbs.

“A lot of people ask if we sell ice, which we obviously do!

“Some of our customers claim that we’ve moved something when we haven’t.

“We’ve had customers claim that our eggs were on the other side of the store the day before, despite the fact that they were in the same location.

“Some customers say ‘it’s cold in here,’ which is why it’s called Iceland!”

The store also sells a surprising number of high-end brands at a fraction of the cost.

“We sell a lot of exclusive Greggs, TGI Fridays, and Harry Ramsdens range in store,” Simon explains.

“Customers are frequently surprised that we sell these brands in Iceland, as well as how delicious they are.”

“Our ice-cold…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.