I work in a hotel, and if you want to make your home look like a 5-star hotel, you should forget about the fitted sheet.

FIVE-STAR hotels are known for their exceptional service, meticulous attention to detail, and immaculate cleanliness.

According to one employee of a five-star hotel, you can replicate the opulence of a top hotel in your own home.

Kate Henderson, a duty manager at a five-star hotel in the United Kingdom, shared six tips for living out your five-star fantasies at home.

Her first piece of advice is to toss the fitted sheet from your bed—most hotels don’t use one.

“You can easily recreate a ‘hospital corner fold’ when you use a plain sheet,” Kenderson said.

“Lift the edge of the sheet to form a 45-degree angle with your mattress,” she said.

“Pull the hanging fabric under the mattress and tuck it in.”

“You can do the same thing with your duvet; just lift and tuck.”

The wrinkled sheets are the next problem to solve.

It takes a lot of time and effort to iron sheets for a king or queen bed.

But, as Kenderson pointed out, it isn’t necessary.

To relax the sheets, you can use fragrance water instead.

“All you have to do is spritz your water (plain old tap water) on your almost-made bed (leave the corners sticking out) and spray and shake your sheet or duvet until smooth and wrinkle-free.”

If you want to take it a step further, add some scented oils to your water for a long-lasting scent.

Once your sheets are smooth and crisp, turn your attention to the pillows.

Hotel pillowcases are “enveloped” to make them look nice and fitted, and you can do the same.

“It’s really easy.

From the opening of the pillowcase, push the excess material inside.

“Grab the other side and fold the remaining case inside the envelope to make a neat envelope shape.

“Add two pillows to any one pillowcase if possible for added plump,” she advised.

She advised placing a folded throw at the bottom of the bed to give it a stylish flair.

For those of you hosting guests, her fifth tip is to lay out folded towels and linens on the bed.

This will make your visitors feel at ease and welcome.

“Leave a folded space for your pajamas,” Henderson added.

This way, when you get out of the bath, you’ll have everything ready for you.

Her sixth and final piece of advice was to pay special attention to reflective surfaces such as mirrors and windows.

“When it comes to general cleaning around the house, focus on mirrors (anything reflective) and windows to recreate the five-star hotel housekeeping effect.

“These variables can make a huge difference.”

She demonstrated how to clean these areas correctly:

“Use diluted vinegar or lemon for a quick fix…

