I work in a nail salon, and these are the most horrific things I’ve ever seen – one woman’s nails were green and smelled like fish.

I work in a nail salon, and these are the most horrifying things I’ve ever seen – one woman’s nails were green and smelled like fish –

After seeing an increase in badly done, and even infected, nails, a PROFESSIONAL expert has issued a warning, advising people to check their nail artist’s reviews before booking an appointment.

The artist, who works in a Worcestershire nail salon, revealed some of the most gruesome experiences she’s had in her career.

The short TikTok video, captioned: ”Stop going to walk in salons!”, has been viewed nearly 90 thousand times since it was uploaded three days ago.

Despite going to the nail tech for two years, one of her clients had never had a soak-up, according to the woman.

After using cheap MMA (methyl Methacrylate) acrylics, as shown in the photos, this resulted in severe discoloration and build-up.

MMA (Methyl Methacrylate) is still widely used in many salons, despite being banned in the 1970s. It sets up quickly and adheres well.

According to studies, this low-cost product can cause serious skin reactions as well as permanent nail damage.

”This is what MMA looks like when it’s soaking off – it’s really slimy and smells like a fishy perfume,” the expert explained in the video.

Another client had previously visited a walk-in salon and had her nails covered in MMA instead of EMA.

”Her nails were literally full of green – I see this all the time,” claimed the artist.

The woman added that she’s had clients with acrylics that have ”no structure, no apex,” in addition to seeing people with MMA nails frequently.

According to Katie Barnes, a nail stylist, the apex was designed to give the nail balance and strength by being located at its weakest point.

”For nails like this, people are paying upwards of £40,” she said.

”That isn’t even a nail; you’ve been conned.”

The FDA-banned MMA has the potential to rip the nail off in some extreme cases.

”I implore you to refrain from visiting these locations.

”They aren’t regulated, and they are giving nail techs a bad name.”

”That’s exactly what my nails looked like lol when I soaked them in acid tone…” wrote one viewer.

”I thought it was just me because my nails were also ripped off,” says the victim.

”I went to a walk-in once and couldn’t get it off for AGES, so I went to a proper salon and they said they literally used silicone!” said another horror story.

”BRILLIANT VIDEO,” someone exclaimed, while another suggested that everyone watch it.

”These salons desperately require nail knowledge!”

