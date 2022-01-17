I work in a nail salon, and your mani reflects your personality.

YOUR NAILS, LIKE A CAREFULLY CHOSEN ACCESSORY, CAN REFLECT EVERYTHING FROM YOUR STYLE TO YOUR PERSONALITY FLEX.

There are a variety of nail designs to suit different people, from abstract nails to French manicures in unexpected hues to themed nail art.

Have you ever wondered what your favorite nail color says about you? Find out what your favorite mani says about you and your personality.

Different nail styles can mean a variety of things, according to Emily Ewart-Perks, Co-Founder of Secret Spa, which has locations in London, Manchester, and Brighton.

“Secret Spa is fantastic because it brings the salon to you,” she explained, “making it easier than ever to fit a manicure into our clients’ hectic schedules.”

“We work with a network of over 600 beauty and wellness professionals, and nails are our most popular service!”

“We’ve noticed that a manicure is becoming increasingly about our clients’ identities and what their manicure reveals about them.”

“It’s a method of self-expression.”

Getting a manicure used to be a treat, but it now appears to have become a habit and an accessory to our clients’ overall appearance.”

Emily went on to say that Secret Spa’s top stylists, who work with top brands like OPI, enjoy creating custom looks for their clients that reflect their personalities.

Clients went “all out” with creative festive looks that they put together with the expert technicians during the Christmas season, she explained.

Even with Omicron looming, people couldn’t stop showing off their unique nail looks at the holiday parties.

Emily also mentioned that they had noticed the trend of sparkly tipsmoons during the holiday season.

Ashley Roberts, Vicky Pattison, Vogue Williams, Megan McKenna, and Binky Felstead are among the celebrities who visit Secret Spa for manicures.

However, Emily, a nail expert, insists that almond is her favorite nail shape because it “works for all seasons” and makes her hands look extremely elegant.

She also explained what the client’s personality is revealed by common nail designs and shapes.

According to nail expert Emily, when clients choose a French manicure, they are expressing their desire to flaunt their sophisticated lifestyle.

“You say they’re perfectionists,” she responded.

This look is frequently chosen by our most high-powered clients, who frequently work in London.”

However, if a client requests a French manicure with a twist, they are keeping up with the times…

