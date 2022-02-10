I work in a nursery, and one of the most irritating things that all parents do is leave empty bags.

I work in a nursery, and there are some things that all parents do that irritate me, and one of the worst is empty bags.

WHILE SOME PARENTS HAVE STARTED TO PREPARATE THEIR NURSERY KIDS FOR ”THE BIG SCHOOL,” MANY KIDS STILL HAVE A FEW YEARS LEFT.

However, while Early Childhood educators enjoy spending time with children with whom they have formed a strong bond, some parents have habits that make the teachers’ job more difficult.

Lauren* and Anna*, both of whom have worked in the childcare industry for a number of years, have revealed the most common behaviors among parents.

Nurseries, like most institutions, operate on a set schedule with specific times – from breakfast to circle time, garden play to nap time, everything must adhere to a strict schedule to ensure that the children get the most out of their day.

A single blunder can cause everything to be postponed: either the meal will have to be rushed, increasing the risk of choking, or the nap will have to be cut short.

As a result, it’s critical that the day and activities get underway as soon as possible.

Because most nurseries open between 7 and 8 a.m., the time for breakfast will be set as well; in the North London nursery where the two work, the first meal isn’t served until 8.45 a.m.

”But, of course, there will always be that one parent who will expect us to feed the kid half an hour after breakfast time,” Lauren said.

”We’ll still serve something,” says the narrator, ”but it gets annoying after a while.”

Nothing compares to the joy that parents and teachers experience when their child is finally ready for potty training.

However, this lengthy procedure, which can take months, is fraught with anxiety.

There’s nothing quite like seeing the bag that was supposed to be stuffed with spare nappies, knickers, socks, trousers, and leggings empty.

Not only will teachers have to frantically search for a spare set of clothes, but it will also have a significant impact on the child’s journey to potty training, according to the practitioners.

Because nurseries don’t keep stacks of knickers, the child will be put back into pull-ups for the day, they explained.

”The poor kid will be perplexed,” Lauren predicted, adding that she’s seen a lot of nursery kids go ”back and forth, back and forth” with their potty training.

”Some of them take an eternity – the nappy will be completely dry the moment it’s replaced…

