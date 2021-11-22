I work in a nursery, and parents always say the same irritating thing before dropping their children off with us.

A NURSE has revealed the most vexing things parents do and say to nursery workers, revealing that they have a false impression of the staff.

Parents sometimes refuse to change their own babies, according to the woman, who works as a full-time nurse at the childcare center.

The nurse shared on her TikTok account how parents constantly tell her she “must love nappies.”

@thenursery_nurse, a nurse who posts under the domain, recounts an encounter she had with a mother.

When one mother came to collect her daughter after completing the child handover, the woman returned with the baby a short time later.

“No, I just strapped her into her car seat and she decided to do a poo,” the mother said when asked if she had forgotten anything, the nurse said.

“Oh bless her, she saved it for Mummy; feel free to use our nappy changing room.”

The nurse replied, “It has all the nappies, supplies, and everything else you need in there.”

The nurse said she would change the child herself after the mother gave her a blank stare.

The baby began to cry uncontrollably as she assumed her mother was returning her to the nursery.

“Is she always like that?” the mother asked after a dramatic nappy change with the child crying for her mother.

“No, no, no, she is usually an absolute dream,” the nurse replied.

I believe she was irritated because you brought her back here, and she became confused as a result.”

The mother then stated that she thought it would be best to leave the diaper-changing to the nurse, as she presumably enjoys doing so.

“See, I couldn’t do what you do,” the mother explained, “but I didn’t want to stop you from changing the nappy because you’re a nursery nurse, and you must love them.”

The video has received 845k views, and TikTok users have been quick to comment.

One person commented, “Why would a parent expect someone else to change their child?”

“My son did that a lot, and I went and changed him myself!” said another. “Once you pick up your child, they’re YOUR responsibility!”

“You’re such a sweetheart.

A third added, “I was talking to the screen like ‘no, no, your shift is done!’ Lol.”

See how many dirty nappies is “normal,” as well as what a sleep schedule should REALLY look like – a baby expert answers common questions.

In addition, one mother is bored around her nine-year-old daughter and believes she is a bad mother.

What if…

