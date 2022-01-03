I work in a restaurant, and sometimes customers do things that irritate me – some have no idea who they’re meeting.

I work in a restaurant, and some of my customers irritate me because they have no idea who they’re meeting.

People expect her to remember all the details about their reservation when they can’t remember them themselves, according to one hospitality worker.

Customers come in with no idea what time they have reserved a table for, what name the reservation should be under, or if a reservation was made at all, according to Alana, who is from the United States.

The restaurant worker said on her TikTok account that customers don’t always know how many people are at the table they’re looking for, which makes it difficult for staff to serve them.

The restaurant employee, posting under the handle @alanafinewoman, acted out a scenario with a customer who was unaware of their reservation.

“It happened six times this week,” Alana wrote alongside the caption, “time for another restaurant story.”

“Hi, I’m here meeting a few people,” she said casually, prompting Alana to inquire, “Ok, do they have a reservation?”

“They might,” said the customer casually.

Alana began by inquiring as to what name the reservation would be booked under, if one existed at all, to which the lady replied that she had no idea.

“Maybe Joe…or Selena…but I’m not sure if they have one,” she suggested, prompting the staff member to inquire, “Okay…do you know how many people you’re looking for?”

“There are two of us, or five, or eight, or three,” the guest explained.

At this point, Alana invited the customer to take a walk through the restaurant and see if she could spot the people she was supposed to meet.

“OK, you’re welcome to walk through and look around, and if you don’t find them, come back here and I’ll assist you,” Alana said.

“Wait, hold on,” the customer said. “It could be a reservation at five o’clock, six o’clock, or maybe seven-thirty.”

“Could you check the clipboard for that reservation?” the guest inquired.

The restaurant employee attempted to find the reservation while maintaining a professional demeanor, despite having very little information.

“Sure, I’ll just check my clipboard here for a reservation for maybe Joe, or maybe Selena, for maybe two, or five, or eight, or three people, at maybe 5 p.m., or 6 p.m., or 7.30 p.m.,” Alana said.

The video has received over 133k views, and TikTok users have been quick to respond.

“Or maybe somewhere else,” someone suggested…

