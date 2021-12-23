I work in a salon, and the most demanding customers always say the same things… voucher holders are the worst.

I work in a salon, and the most demanding clients always say the same things… the ones with vouchers are the worst.

A SALON employee explains how difficult it is to deal with demanding customers, and why voucher holders are the worst.

Yvette, who works in a Los Angeles hair salon, described how she dealt with a customer who insisted on paying with a voucher for a different salon.

Yvette reenacted a situation she had with a walk-in customer on her TikTok account.

The salon worker, who went by the handle @yuhh_vett7, said she was able to accommodate the client’s request for a last-minute appointment because there had been some cancellations that day.

“Oh my gosh, thank you so much,” the ‘client’ exclaimed.

Is it better to pay now or after the service?”

Yvette told the client she could do whatever she wanted, and she proceeded to purchase a Groupon voucher.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“Um Mam,” Yvette said, perplexed, “this is a Groupon,” to which the client replied, “That it is, it is just my lucky day today.”

“Mam, I’m so sorry, but this Groupon isn’t for our salon; it’s for the salon across the street,” the salon employee explained.

The client didn’t seem to understand why this would be a problem, and assumed she could use the Groupon at any salon she wanted.

“Tomato, Tomato,” the client said, “you guys are in the same city.”

“So mam, Groupons don’t work that way,” Yvette responded. “Unfortunately, they are affiliated with the salon, and we don’t ever take Groupons, so it’s probably best if you go with them because you have their Groupon.”

The client then revealed that she had attempted to enter the other salon but had been turned down.

“See, I called them before I came here and they said they were all booked out for today,” the client explained.

“So mam, like I said, both salons are not affiliated with each other; we may be in the same area, but that does not mean the Groupon can be used at both salons,” the salon worker explained.

The client brushed Yvette aside again, insisting that she accept the Groupon.

“You can just work something out with the other salon,” the client said, “it’s fine, just take the Groupon.”

“We will not be taking the Groupon, we will be taking cash, and if you do not want to pay cash, totally fine,” Yvette responded. “Perhaps you should schedule with that salon for another day.”

The client then began to lash out at the salon employee for…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.