I work in a school and I will judge your children if they have these names – one sounds like a dog, and the other is extremely deceptive.

I work in a school, and if your children have these names, I will judge them – one sounds like a dog, and the other is extremely deceptive.

Be prepared to be insulted, mothers and fathers.

A school receptionist has given her honest opinion on what your children’s names mean.

And she’s a ruthless woman.

Because, while some names are clearly divisive (we told you about baby Lucifer earlier this week), others appear to be quite pleasant.

Regrettably, it appears that we were mistaken.

Manda Dee, also known as The School Office Lady on TikTok, has shared her thoughts on baby names in a number of videos.

It’s also bad luck if your child’s name is Paisley, Penelope, Daniel, Jack, Olivia, or one of a slew of other names.

She said, “Paisley is super cute… from afar.”

“However, she’s a slob.”

“Someone’s life is being run by Hayden.

I’m not sure if it’s the teacher’s fault or yours, but you need to tone it down and stop spoiling that child.

“She’s gaining power at an alarming rate.

“Penelope is adorable, but she’s left her bear at the resort once more, and you’ll have to drive four hours back to get it.”

“She has a terrible memory.

“She’s the Daniel of females,” says the narrator.

Meanwhile, she was vehemently opposed to the name Rex.

“You thought it was a dog’s name, so you assumed he’d be happy-go-lucky,” she began.

“He’s overly opinionated, and he makes comments when they’re not required.”

“Downplay it.”

She said to Xavier, “I’m not sure if he’s not listening or if he simply can’t hear me.”

When it came to Lexi, she was equally harsh.

“Lexi… sneak, sneak, sneak… sneaky, sneaky, sneaky, sneaky, sneaky, sneaky, sneaky, sneaky, sneaky, sneaky, sneaky

“You’re the most cunning.”

Meanwhile, Xander was chastised as well.

“I’m at a loss for words,” she admitted.

“You thought Xander would be a girl, didn’t you?”

He wasn’t… he was a different kind of boy.”

This isn’t the first time she’s gotten carried away with the names of children.

She was particularly venomous when it came to Liam, a perfectly nice name.

“Your child is crying.”

He cries a lot and the tears he sheds aren’t genuine,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Jack had been slammed as well.

“The next name on the list is Jack.

Jack has an excessive amount of energy.

Every single one I’ve ever met is incredibly hyperactive and insane.

Boys named Emmitt don’t listen to their mothers, Jadens try to kiss girls in the upper grades, and Elijahs don’t participate in group work because they’re too preoccupied talking to their teacher about Dr. Phil and basketball, according to her.

“If a first-grade class’s Legos are missing, they’re probably in his pockets,” she said of Isaac or other less common bible names like Cain, Abel, and Caleb.

“And then there’s Daniel.”

Daniel had left his coat in the playground yet again, and it was most likely…

