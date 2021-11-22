I work in a supermarket, and we ALWAYS see three types of rude customers, and yes, we know you despise the self-service till.

I work in a supermarket, and we ALWAYS see three types of rude customers, and yes, we know you despise the self-service checkout.

A SUPERMARKET employee has revealed the most vexing things customers do at checkouts that they may be unaware of.

At work, Keeley White encounters three types of rude customers on a daily basis, according to her.

Keeley took to her TikTok account to say that the first thing customers do when they leave their card in the car and refuse to go get it is try to hold up the line.

The retail worker, posting under the handle @itskeeley, acted out a conversation she had with a customer who didn’t have their debit card or cash and decided to hold up the line by downloading Apple Pay.

A customer at the self-service checkout told Keeley that they had left their card in the car, so she explained that she would hold the groceries while the customer went to retrieve it.

“Hmm no, I didn’t really want to go down there,” the customer explained.

“Are there any other options?”

Keeley inquired if the customer had Apple Pay or Pay Plus because the total was less than £45.

“No, I don’t have any of these, can I set them up right now?” the customer inquired, to which the store assistant responded, “Ah, so you’d actually need your debit card to set those up.”

“No, I doubt it; you’ll probably be able to set it up without it.”

“Come on, you can help me,” the customer stated.

Keeley explained that you absolutely need your debit card to set up apple pay, and that she was too busy to assist the customer with this because she had other customers who needed her help at the checkouts.

“Excuse me! You’re helping me now, so you’re going to help me set this up,” the customer responded.

“There you go!” she said, handing the employee her phone.

“OK, as I’ve explained, you’ll need your debit card,” the supermarket employee said. “I can’t touch your phone, and honestly, it would be so much faster for you to go back to your car and get your wallet.”

“You’re ridiculously unhelpful, do you know what I’m going to do? I’m going to set it up myself and make sure I take my time!” the customer exclaimed.

According to Keeley, she attempted to halt the customer’s transition and transfer them to customer service, but the shopper refused to move, threatening to report the employee if she touched the till.

After ignoring the retail employee for a few moments, the customer discovered that they were unable to set up Apple Pay on their phone.

“It appears that you are actually…

