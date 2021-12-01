I work in a tattoo shop, and I’ve had some of the most humiliating customers – one had her bum out in front of everyone.

A TATTOO ARTIST has revealed some of the most awkward moments she’s had in the studio.

Some of the customers who come in, according to the artist from Yorkshire, aren’t afraid to get naked, with one client exposing her bottom in front of everyone.

The tattoo artist shared a “story that nobody asked for” from a previous day at work on her TikTok platform.

“I was at work, the old studio where I was apprenticing, and this lady came in, nice lady, about 40-year-old,” she wrote on Instagram, using the handle @inkyhoemonroe.

“She comes in, I have a free space, and she asks if you have time to do a small tattoo,” she explained. “She shows me this little star, so I said I’ll do it for you right now, and she agreed.”

The tattoo artist set up her table in a room where other clients were getting their own work done to finish the star tattoo.

“I’ve set up, I said ‘right ready for you darling,’ and she comes over, climbs up on my tattoo bed, gets into the downward-facing dog position, pulls down her pants, and her a*****e is facing Billy’s client, the tattoo beds were very close together,” the artist explained.

“The guy on the other bed didn’t seem to mind because she was fine, it’s a b*** h*** init,” she continued.

‘You do know where I want it, don’t you? I figured well I f*****g do NOW,’ she says as she turns back to face me.

Many TikTok users have quickly commented on the post, which has received over 67k views.

“A little forewarning wouldn’t have hurt,” one person said.

“The CONFIDENCE..I could never,” said another.

“Ouch, I bet getting a tattoo there is painful,” remarked a third.

