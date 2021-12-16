I work in Greggs and some of my customers are so rude that I once charged one £8,000 for a steak bake and thought I was going to be fired.

I work at Greggs, and some of the customers are so rude that I once charged one £8,000 for a steak bake and thought I’d be fired.

A GREGGS employee explains how she overcharged a customer £8,000 for a sausage roll and steak bake.

Jasmine Olivia said she was certain she would be fired because she had forgotten the decimal point on the card machine.

The woman explained on her TikTok account that she initially believed she had charged the customer £3060 instead of £3.60, but it turned out to be an accidental charge of £8,000.

“Fun fact: it was £8000,” she wrote on Instagram, using the handle @jazedwards03.

“Me after charging the customer £3060 instead of £3.60 for a sausage roll and steak bake,” she explained.

The woman completed the post by adding the audio clip “Now I’m panicking.”

“No, I’m not,” he adds, “because I’m going to lose my job.”

The video has received over 1.8 million views, and users on TikTok have been quick to comment.

One person said, “When it doesn’t decline.”

“This is why I never have more than 100 in my bank,” another added, “and it has nothing to do with my poverty.”

“This is my greatest fear,” a third said.

