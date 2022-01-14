I work in the food industry, and I can assure you that Aldi’s own-brand products are always superior to their more expensive counterparts.

I work in the food industry, and I can tell you that Aldi’s own-brand products always taste better than their higher-priced competitors.

AN INSIDER has revealed why you should always buy Aldi’s own-brand items, and how much money you’ll save.

Amanda Rasmussen, a TikTok user, previously worked in quality control at a food manufacturing company and revealed some of her insider secrets to her followers.

“I worked for this one company for over two years in quality and food safety, and you guys are wasting your money on name brand,” she said in the video.

“Private labelling is when you go to the store and see Oreo or Kellogg’s and the store’s off-brand.

“The private label product is producing the exact same product as the name brand product, which is significantly cheaper but has a different label.”

“If you’re familiar with the store Aldi, they actually require their private label brand to have better specs than the name brand,” she continued.

“For instance, at the company where I worked, we had a certain standard for our name brand, but Aldi had a higher standard.

“So you’re not only saving money at Aldi, but you’re also getting a better product at a lower price.”

Her video has since gone viral, with over 3.2 million views and thousands of comments from grateful customers thanking her for her assistance.

Aldi has been reached for comment by Fabulous.

Mums have shared their epic discounted Tesco hauls – and how they scored a few weeks’ worth of food on the cheap – for more shopping hacks.

And this mother of three proudly displays her children’s meticulously planned snack and dinner menus, which she prepared a MONTH in advance.

Plus, shoppers show off their Boxing Day steals, such as a £65 Tu coat for £1 and Pandora jewels reduced from £80 to £24.