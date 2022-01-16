I work in the neonatal intensive care unit, and these are the strangest baby names I’ve ever heard in the delivery room.

These are the strangest baby names I’ve heard in the delivery room where I work in the NICU.

Let’s face it: most of us have had our baby names chosen and ingrained in our minds since we were children.

While you may adore the name you’ve chosen for your child, it may not appeal to everyone.

Some people prefer safe baby names like ‘Steve’ and ‘Katy.’

Others, on the other hand, prefer to go off the beaten path and give their child a name that no one else has.

One woman took to TikTok to reveal the strangest baby names she’s ever heard, and it’s safe to say they’re out of the ordinary…

Kirsten Herkert, a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) nurse, has revealed the two strangest names she has heard in the delivery room.

A neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) is a ward or department of a hospital that is equipped and staffed to provide intensive care to critically ill or premature newborn babies.

A NICU nurse monitors the vital signs of seriously ill or premature infants 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to ensure that they are breathing and developing normally.

They also give medications, keep track of the newborn’s progress and recovery, change diapers, and soothe distressed babies.

“Tell me the most unfortunate name you’ve ever heard,” Kirsten sang in a duet with Doctor Carlton.

“So I’m a NICU nurse, and at my last job, there was a baby named DaVan, because he was conceived in Da Van,” Kirsten explained.

If you thought naming your child after the place where they were born was strange, wait until you hear what’s coming next.

“Then there was another one, and his name was spelled Hxyvynn, so try saying that…” Kirsten continued.

“The proper way to say it was Haven (typically a girl’s name) and the x and y (boy chromosomes) was because…obviously…”

We’re pretty sure we’ve never heard any of these baby names before…

“Hxyvynn… good lord,” said one commenter on Kirsten’s video.

