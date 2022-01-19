‘I Would Love to Be a Dad,’ Shaun White says.

Shaun White ‘Definitely’ Wants Kids: ‘I Would Love to Be a Dad,’ he says.

Shaun White is looking forward to the “next chapter” of his life, which will include fatherhood.

“I’d love to be a dad,” the 35-year-old athlete told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, January 18, as he promoted his CELSIUS Energy Drink partnership.

“It’s just something that seems so exciting to me, you know? I love being around people, and I love the idea of having someone to look after other than my own interests.”

Now that he’s watching his brother and sister become parents, the professional snowboarder, who has been dating Nina Dobrev since early 2020, says he “definitely” wants children.

“Watching my siblings interact with their families is what excites me,” the California native told Us.

“Their clans continue to expand.

All of these little things make Christmas so exciting once more.

‘Oh, they had their first Popsicle,’ I’ll get videos like that.

Look at the shambles.’

After spending time with his nieces and nephews, White realizes how “fragile” children are.

“There’s just so much to learn and so much to know.”

“Fatherhood comes with a lot of responsibility,” the Olympian said.

“For a guy like myself who has poured his heart and soul into one aspect of life, snowboarding, I feel like I’ve accumulated a more well-rounded life with other things going on over the years.”

Something like that seems like a fantastic new chapter, a new page to turn.

… I’d like to take on this challenge.”

The skateboarder told Rolling Stone earlier this month that he plans to “open that door” soon.

“My brother has two sons, and my sister has a daughter who is expecting a child.

White told the magazine, “That family life sounds so exciting, new, and terrifying at the same time.”

“An entirely different kind of life.”

“Wow, what if I shifted that into more family? Into charitable things? And my own company?” “All that time that gets devoted to training and physical therapy and working out — all those different things that you really put all that effort into — like, ‘Wow, what if I shifted that into more family? Into charitable things? And the company of my own?”

While the guitarist for the Band Things is still focusing on his career and getting ready for the Olympics,

