I wrote to a prisoner and fell in love with him by accident; I flew 4,000 miles to see him; people think I’m crazy, but he’s The One.

I wrote to a prisoner and fell in love by accident; I flew 4,000 miles to see him; people think I’m crazy, but he’s The One.

People nowadays meet their partners in a variety of ways, including at work, through friends, and even through dating sites.

However, after writing him letters, one young woman revealed she fell in love with a prisoner.

After they began exchanging letters, Katie, a young woman from the United Kingdom, fell in love with Danny, a US prisoner.

Katie flew 4,000 miles to meet Danny in person, despite the fact that he was imprisoned.

Katie decided to use writeaprisoner.com to write a letter to inmate Danny and quickly fell in love with him.

Katie has a dedicated TikTok account, @katiedanny12, where she documents her relationship with Danny.

Her Instagram account has 21.6 thousand followers and 277.8 thousand likes.

Danny, according to Katie, has already served five years in prison for “armed robbery, firearm possession, and controlled substance possession.”

Danny has three years left inside, she explained, and she intends to wait for him to emerge.

“I wrote to a prisoner and accidentally fell in love,” Katie explained about her journey to meet her long-distance lover behind bars.

The couple’s letters and a video call together can be seen in one of Katie’s videos.

“He got my birthday tattooed on his ring finger,” Katie explained.

We see Katie getting ready for her first in-person visit with Danny in another of Katie’s videos, which she described as “the best day EVER.”

Katie arrived at the prison where Danny is serving his eight-year sentence after getting all dolled up.

Katie was giddy with delight as she met her boyfriend for the first time.

Katie and Danny are shown hugging for the first time in a series of photos.

“I was very, very, very nervous and anxious the entire drive there,” Katie said of her prison visit.

“I couldn’t breathe and was feeling a little sick.”

“When I first arrived, I had no idea what to expect.

“I had to go through a metal detector and change my top, but that was something I expected.”

“It was Danny who came up behind me.”

It scared the living daylights out of me.

“Of course I hugged him; we hugged for a long time.”

“I was expecting to cry, but to be honest with you, I was overjoyed.”

“Our visit was scheduled for four and a half hours.

“The vending machines provided us with a lot of snacks, which was great.

“We got our photos, and they were pretty laid-back about the handholding and stuff.”

“At the end of it all, I got a…

