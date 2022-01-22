Ian Alexander Jr., Regina King’s son, was excited for the next show in a tragic final post, predicting his career would ‘blow-up.’

In a tragic final post, Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr expressed excitement for the next show, predicting that his career would ‘blow up.’

Ian Alexander Jr, the son of Regina King, was looking forward to a upcoming show just three days before his tragic death.

In a heartbreaking tribute, the actress from The Harder They Fall, 51, confirmed Alexander Jr’s death.

Just days before committing suicide, he predicted that his career was about to “blow up” in an Instagram post.

“It’s been a minute, but now we’re back at the jump off,” he wrote on social media.

Don’t you want to be able to say you backed Desduné before the uproar?

“So pullup this month!! @breakingsoundla performing live on the 28th at Bardot Save a buck and buy tickets in advance at the link in my bio.”

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by Ian’s death,” King said in a statement sent to PEOPLE.

“He was such a bright light who genuinely cared about other people’s happiness.”

“During this private time, our family respectfully requests your consideration.”

Thank you very much.”

He had committed suicide, according to the publication.

Alexander Jr., King’s only child, was born to her and her former husband Ian Alexander Sr.

Alexander Jr, better known by his stage name Desduné, was a DJ and singer-songwriter.

At the 2019 Golden Globes, King was referred to as “super mom” by her son, who would accompany her to events.

The Oscar winner previously revealed that she and her son, an artist and DJ, have a close relationship, with the two getting matching tattoos that read “unconditional love.”

Regina took to Instagram just a few weeks ago to ask her followers to support her son’s new single, Green Eyes.

He was also a celebrity chef who expressed his desire to turn his private dinner parties into a restaurant to Flaunt Magazine in May 2021.

Although no cause of death has been disclosed, both PEOPLE and the blog lovebscott.com have reported that he committed suicide.

Two days before his death, he turned 26.

Regina, who divorced Ian’s father in 2007 after nine years of marriage, talked about her “unconditional love” for her son in 2011.

“I get emotional because my son is an amazing young man, and it took me becoming a mother to realize how incredible of a woman she (my mother) is,” she said at the time to Essence.

“You have no concept of unconditional love.”

You may claim to, but if you don’t have a child, you have no idea what that means.

“However, once you’ve had it, it’s the most fulfilling experience you’ve ever had.”

As a result, that is the best…

