Ian Alexander Jr., Regina King’s son.

Regina King is grieving the death of her son Ian Alexander Jr., whom she described as a “bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others” just days after his 26th birthday.

The musician committed suicide just a few days after his 26th birthday.

He was the only child of the Oscar-winning actress and director and her ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr.

“The loss of Ian has devastated our family to the core.

In a statement to E! News, King said, “He was such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others.”

“During this private time, our family requests that you treat us with respect.

Thank you very much.”

Following the release of her son’s debut single in April 2021, King declared herself a “proud mom” on Instagram.

She told E! News that he “makes me happier than anything in the entire world” while they were on the red carpet together at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Alexander Jr. reflected on the fact that King was also present as his mother.

“People usually ask me, ‘How does it feel to have Regina King as your mother?'” he explained.

“She’s just a fantastic mother.”

She doesn’t let bad work days or anything else ruin the time we have together, so it’s great to have a mother who…I can enjoy spending time with and all that.”

King’s son wrote a touching Instagram tribute for her 50th birthday in January 2021, calling her “the greatest gift I could ask for” and sharing a photo of the two cuddled up close.

He wrote, “Happy birthday to my co! I’m so proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta!”

“I will be eternally grateful for the opportunity to witness you seize this lifetime by the neck and claim it for yourself.

But having you as my mother is the most precious gift I could ever receive.”

“To be all that you are while always making time to be there for me, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable,” he continued.

The Marvel Universe has nothing on you, you’re the real superhero! I love you, mom! Today and every day is YO DAY!!”

Regina King’s Son Ian Alexander Jr. Dead at 26