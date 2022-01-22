Ian Alexander Jr.’s relationship with his’superhero’ mother Regina King, whom he referred to as his ‘greatest gift.’

According to reports, IAN Alexander Jr, the only son of actress Regina King, died on Friday after an apparent suicide.

The 26-year-old, who had just celebrated his birthday two days before, was a budding musician with a close relationship with his mother, whom he had previously described as his “greatest gift.”

On Saturday, a distraught King confirmed his death in a statement, remembering him as a “bright light” who cared deeply about others.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by Ian’s loss,” the statement said, which was shared with multiple news outlets.

“He was such a bright light who genuinely cared about other people’s happiness.

During this private time, our family respectfully requests your consideration.

“Thank you very much.”

He died by suicide, according to PEOPLE and the blog lovebscott.com.

Regina King’s only child with former husband Ian Alexander Sr. was Ian Alexander Jr.

He was a DJ and singer-songwriter who went by the name Desduné and recently posted on Instagram about an upcoming event at Bardot later this month.

Last week, King took to Instagram to urge her fans to listen to her son’s new single, Green Eyes.

The Oscar winner frequently discussed her and Ian’s close relationship, revealing on The View in 2017 that the two had matching tattoos that read “unconditional love” in Aramaic.

In an Instagram post commemorating King’s 50th birthday last year, Ian wrote that she was “the greatest gift.”

“Happy birthday to my co, so proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta!” Ian wrote. “To be able to watch you take this lifetime by the neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for.”

“However, having you as my mother is the most precious gift I could ever receive.”

It’s truly remarkable that you can be everything you are and still find time to love and support me unconditionally.

The Marvel Universe has nothing on you, you’re the true superhero! I love you, mom! Today and every day is YO DAY!!”

Ian has frequently accompanied his mother on red carpets, most recently at the Golden Globes in 2019, when he dubbed her “super mom.”

In an interview with E! News, he said, “She’s just a super mom.”

