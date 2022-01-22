Ian Alexander Sr. is Regina King’s ex-husband.

Ian Alexander Sr., Regina King’s ex-husband, is who?

Ian Alexander Sr., an actor, was married to Regina King for ten years.

Ian Alexander Jr., their son, died on January 21, 2022, at the age of 26.

Ian Alexander Sr., 65, has starred in shows like Masters of Horror and The Chris Isaak Show.

From 1997 to 2007, he was married to acclaimed actress Regina King.

Ian Alexander Jr., the couple’s adult son, died on January 21, 2022, at the age of 26, as a result of a reported suicide.

Ian Jr. had attended many red carpet events with his mother and had shown his support for her award-winning career.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line to 741741.

“People usually ask me, ‘How does it feel to have Regina King as your mother?'” Alexander told E! in 2019.

“She’s just a supermom in general.”

“It’s really awesome to have a mother who doesn’t let bad work days or anything ruin the time that we have together, so it’s really awesome to have a mother who…

I’d like to spend time with you and all that.”

King, 51, has won four Emmys and an Oscar for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk.

Her most recent Emmy was for her performance in HBO’s Watchmen as Angela Abar.

Season one of Watchmen ended on a high note for fans, but it’s unclear when or if season two will air.

According to Variety, in 2020, the HBO hit was reclassified from a drama to a limited series.

Season one won a whopping 11 Emmys, including one for King.

“Right now, HBO and I are debating whether or not there should be another season of Watchmen,” showrunner Damon Lindelof previously told the outlet.

“And if there was another season, what would it be like?”

“I’m not saying I don’t want to do it or that it shouldn’t exist,” she says.

‘Boy, every idea I had went into this season of Watchmen,’ I’m just saying.

For the time being, HBO programming head Casey Bloys said there are no plans for a second season.

