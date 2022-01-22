Ian Alexandra Jr, Regina King’s son, died at the age of 26.

Ian Alexander Jr., the son of actress Regina King, died in a reported suicide at the age of 26.

The Oscar winner, 51, issued a statement on Friday confirming the death of her only child, calling Ian a “bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others.”

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by Ian’s loss,” the statement said, which was shared with multiple news outlets.

“He was such a bright light who genuinely cared about other people’s happiness.”

During this private time, our family respectfully requests your consideration.

Thank you very much.”

He died by suicide, according to PEOPLE.

With her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr., the If Beale Street Could Talk actress greeted Ian, who celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday.

Ian was a DJ and singer-songwriter who went by the stage name Desduné and recently announced an upcoming event at Bardot on Instagram.

“To have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for,” he wrote to King on her 50th birthday.

It’s truly remarkable that you can be all of these things while still finding time to love and support me unconditionally.”

Regina recently used Instagram to encourage her followers to support her son’s new single, Green Eyes.

Regina, who divorced Ian’s father in 2007 after nine years of marriage, spoke in 2011 of her “unconditional love” for her son.

“I get emotional because my son is an amazing young man, and it took me becoming a mother to realize how incredible of a woman she (my mother) is,” she said at the time to Essence.

“You haven’t experienced unconditional love.”

You may claim to, but unless you have a child, you have no idea what that means.

“However, once you’ve experienced it, it’s the most fulfilling thing you’ve ever done.”

So that’s the best thing about me.

Being Ian’s mother.”

The Emmy winner frequently discussed her close relationship with her son, even revealing on The View in 2017 that the two had matching tattoos.

“We were going to Kabbalah classes,” she explained.

‘Let’s each pick three [designs]and not tell each other which ones they are, and whichever one matches, that’s the one we’ll get tattooed,’ he said…

“We both chose unconditional love,” says the couple.

And their love for one another was mutual, as Ian demonstrated last year when he paid tribute to his mother on her 50th birthday.

He took to Instagram to share his…

