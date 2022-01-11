Ian Schinelli is Jana Kramer’s new beau.

Jana Kramer’s Instagram followers were taken aback when she revealed her new boyfriend.

Kramer’s new relationship follows her high-profile divorce from Mike Caussin, which took place less than a year ago.

Jana Kramer shared a photo of herself and her new boyfriend, Ian Schinelli, on Instagram on January 11, 2022.

“Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

I honestly have no idea what the future holds.”

“Everyday I continue to heal, and I know there is still a lot of work to be done,” she continued, “but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way.”

“To find someone who doesn’t see your scars as a problem or a challenge, but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength, and empathy along the way,” Kramer concluded.

There will be more to come…

