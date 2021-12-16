Ian Somerhalder read Anne Rice to prepare for his role as Damon Salvatore on ‘The Vampire Diaries.’

Anne Rice’s vampire novels, such as Interview with the Vampire and The Queen of the Damned, inspired a slew of other books, films, and TV shows.

Rice’s work also helped Ian Somerhalder, who plays Damon Salvatore in the CW drama series The Vampire Diaries, prepare for his role as Damon Salvatore.

In 2009, the creators of The Vampire Diaries cast Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvatore, the show’s bad boy.

The rest, as they say, is history.

When Season 1 first aired, the actor spoke with Newsweek about how he got the part of Damon.

Somerhalder admitted, “I desperately wanted it.”

“I was in the desert in Vegas with my girlfriend when I realized I’d missed this meeting.

‘They need you there at 11 a.m., having memorized nine pages of the script,’ my agent said. It’s now 9 p.m. in Vegas.

We awoke very early, and while she slept, I drove across the desert.

“I worked on the material by taping my pages together.”

“Booking this show was a whirlwind of an experience,” he continued.

They put a lot of people through it.

This was a very competitive pilot to get.

Looking back, it was a ten-day period of not knowing what to expect.

“I’ve been tortured mentally for ten days.”

But it all worked out in the end, and Ian Somerhalder was cast in The Vampire Diaries.

Ian Somerhalder spoke with Newsweek about how he prepared for his role as a vampire in The Vampire Diaries.

The actor said, “I have some Anne Rice next to my bed.”

“It’s sexy and fun at the same time.”

As an actor, having so much power to play with and not being mortal adds so much dynamic to this character.

You’re free of the constraints that come with being a regular guy.

“You are free to do whatever you want.”

Like most vampires, Anne Rice’s work is likely to live on indefinitely.

In December, the author passed away.

On November 11, 2021, he died as a result of stroke complications.

But, like Ian Somerhalder in The Vampire Diaries, her books will continue to inspire other artists.

If Ian Somerhalder had agreed to play a different vampire in another popular show, The Vampire Diaries could have had a very different look.

