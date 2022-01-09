Ian Somerhalder, Shaun White, and More: Nina Dobrev’s Complete Dating History

Nina Dobrev has acted in a number of hot romances in front of the camera, but she’s also been linked to a number of leading men off-screen.

In September 2013, the Bulgarian native told Cosmopolitan that she prefers serious dating to casual dating.

“You either have chemistry or you don’t,” she said at the time, “but a lot of what attracts me is a guy’s mind, humor, and talent.”

“Before I fall in love with someone, I need to learn about all of those things.”

I’m not the type to have a one-night stand.

“I’m a girl who prefers to be in a committed relationship.”

Her type of man, according to the Degrassi alum, has a versatile style and can easily transition from a well-dressed look to a low-maintenance look.

“I like the I-just-rolled-out-of-bed, a-little-bit-of-scruff, effortless, not-trying-hard-but-still-sexy guy,” she said.

“It’s a problem if a guy spends more time looking in the mirror than I do!”

“I like it when guys hold the door open and are sweet and thoughtful,” she explained, adding that she is attracted to a man who is “progressive in some ways, old-fashioned in others.”

Ian Somerhalder, who played Elena’s love interest Damon on The Vampire Diaries, possessed some of these qualities, according to Dobrev. The couple began dating in 2010 and went public with their relationship a year later.

In 2012, she told Seventeen that dating a coworker wasn’t something she expected, but she couldn’t help but fall for Somerhalder.

Dobrev said at the time, “I didn’t want to be dating one of my costars because my goal on the show was to be professional.”

“But you can’t always choose who you have a connection with, and you can only fight it for so long — which I did for a long time.”

Dobrev and the V Wars actress ended their three-year relationship in May 2013, according to Us Weekly.

In February 2020, the Perks of Being a Wallflower actress sparked dating rumors with Shaun White.

Before Us confirmed in April 2020 that Dobrev and the professional snowboarder were dating, the two were seen getting cozy on multiple occasions.

