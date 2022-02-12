Ian Somerhalder, star of ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ once made a practical joke on Nina Dobrev during a scene in which Damon was naked.

Ian Somerhalder, star of ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ once made a practical joke on Nina Dobrev during a scene where Damon was naked.

During the eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries, the cast had a great time on set.

Before the season 3 premiere, Ian Somerhalder admitted that he conspired with a crew member to play a prank on his The Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev while filming a scene in which Damon was naked.

On The Vampire Diaries, Damon and Elena met and fell in love.

Off-screen, the actors who portrayed them began dating.

Despite her promise not to date a co-star, Nina Dobrev couldn’t deny her feelings for Ian Somerhalder.

The couple started dating in 2010, but it wasn’t until 2011 that they made their relationship public.

Somerhalder and Dobrev dated for three years before splitting in early 2013.

According to many sources, the actors were simply at different stages in their lives and decided to split up.

Despite the breakup of Somerhalder and Dobrev, Damon and Elena’s romance continued in The Vampire Diaries.

Dobrev left the show in 2015, but she returned in 2017 for the series finale.

Somerhalder is now married to Nikki Reed, and Dobrev is dating Shaun White, but their characters ended up together.

In a 2011 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ian Somerhalder admitted that he messed with Nina Dobrev while filming a nude scene for The Vampire Diaries.

“Well, you know, you open up the cover page of season 3 episode 1, and Damon is already naked,” the actor explained.

“So I’d spent almost two days on set completely naked, which is kind of awesome because it makes me feel even closer to our crew members.”

“So our first AD Rudy came up to me at like 8 o’clock in the morning and said, ‘Hey listen, I have an idea,’ and it was usually pretty good,” Somerhalder continued.

It was that I should go to the prop master, who is also a genius on our show, and have some elephant ears made for me.”

“The reaction of Nina is the first thing we see,” he said.

“What if I were completely naked and had elephant ears and double-stick tape on each of my thighs?”

Finally, she’d be staring at a tiny, young elephant.

The thing is…

