Ice Cube Was Inspired by Kevin Smith’s ‘Friday’

Ice Cube Was Inspired by Kevin Smith’s Film ‘Friday’

Friday may be best remembered by today’s fans as the day that “Bye, Felicia” entered the popular lexicon.

But the Ice Cube and Chris Tucker comedy from 1995 is much more than that meme-worthy line.

In fact, the film spawned its own franchise.

Despite the similarities, some fans may not realize how Ice Cube was influenced by another well-known Kevin Smith comedy from the 1990s.

Friday was the little movie that could when Ice Cube and co-writer DJ Pooh wrote it.

The film, which was made for only (dollar)3.5 million, featured a lot of then-unknown talent.

F Gary Gray, a first-time director, led a cast of relative newcomers, which included not only Tucker but also Nia Long, Bernie Mac, and future Academy Award winner Regina King.

Ice Cube was not even close to becoming the box office sensation he would later become.

By that time, the rapper had only appeared in a few films, mostly as part of a larger ensemble.

Ice Cube and his team were able to make Friday happen despite all odds, thanks to the success of New Line Cinema’s hits like House Party.

It wasn’t, however, the first semi-autobiographical slice-of-life low-budget comedy to hit the big screen.

Ice Cube was inspired in part by the success of Smith’s 1994 film Clerks, according to Screen Rant.

And it’s not difficult to see why.

That film, like Friday, was a labor of love created by a group of newcomers.

Smith’s film was made on a much tighter budget, with the majority of the filming taking place in the store where he worked and taking place outside of the studio system.

Ice Cube, like Smith, wanted to bring attention to the environment in which he grew up.

According to Gray of Complex, Ice Cube considered making Friday a black-and-white film, a strategy Smith had previously used for Clerks.

Both films are still considered classic comedies decades later.

And they’ve always been considered two of the best stoner movies ever made.

And there are more parallels to be found.

Friday was such a hit that it spawned two sequels: Next Friday (released in 2000) and Friday After Next (released in 2004).

Aside from its numerous connections to Smith’s “View Askewniverse” films, Clerks had its own sequel…

