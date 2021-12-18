Iceland releases 450,000 Christmas delivery slots in a dig at its competitors.

You can schedule a delivery for the 25th of December now.

Iceland, a food retailer, announced today that 450,000 Christmas delivery slots will be available on its website beginning December 13, ensuring delivery before Christmas Day.

According to new research, 39% of Brits have been left out in the cold when it comes to food deliveries in previous years, and one in three (32%) have had to pay a premium for slots during Christmas week.

With most supermarket delivery slots already taken, Iceland took a shot at the competition by delivering a ‘break glass in emergency’ rescue pack containing a prop turkey to competitors such as Tesco, Asda, and Morrisons.

‘Break in case of emergency…or just book your delivery at Iceland.co.uk,’ read a cheeky message on the box from Iceland to their rivals’ customers.

Shoppers are also fed up with Christmas slots being booked up far in advance of the big day, with a third (33%) expressing frustration with the process and the overwhelming majority (84%) believing this practice encourages a panic booking frenzy.

Meanwhile, 43% of online food shoppers are concerned that they will not be able to get a delivery slot this year, and a third (33%) have had to forego a traditional Christmas dinner due to delivery slot availability.

On December 25, nearly one-third of those without a Christmas delivery slot had no choice but to eat chicken, and nearly one-tenth of those without a Christmas delivery slot had no choice but to eat pizza (9%).

Iceland’s initiative follows a major expansion of its delivery network last year, which resulted in a 375 percent increase in peak delivery capacity.

“By laying on 130 additional vans, we’ve managed to ensure that we’ll have 450,000 delivery slots to answer increased demand by customers for their all-important home food delivery this Christmas,” said Jen Bartle, Head of Delivered Sales at Iceland.

“With our assistance, an emergency turkey dash should not be necessary this year.”

However, while we can deliver the turkey to your door, we cannot be held liable for any accidental overcooking.”