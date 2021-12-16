Iconic Marvel Villain Gets a Comic-Accurate Makeover Thanks to Hawkeye

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Hawkeye Episode 5, “Ronin,” which premiered this week. After insiders hyped up the fifth episode of Hawkeye with a big momentreveal, fans finally got to see what all the fuss was about this week.

Maya LopezEcho’s mysterious uncle’s identity has finally been revealed, and it’s one of those cases where the anticipation surpassed the expectations.

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) sent Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) a text message with a photo of her mother, Eleanor (Vera Farmiga) in the final moments of “Ronin.”

Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin of Crime, plays Eleanor alongside Vincent D’Onofrio’s character.

It’s understandable that some viewers might miss minor details in the shot because the end credits started rolling soon after the reveal.

If you go back and pause the episode on the image of KingpinEleanor Bishop, you’ll see D’Onofrio wearing a white jacket and leaning on a cane in his left hand.

The Kingpin is usually depicted with this familiar cane in the Marvel Universe, but the character depicted in Seasons 1-3 of Netflix’s Daredevil never used one.

Regardless of where you stand on the Netflix Marvel shows’ place in the MCU, we can all agree that the Kingpin in Hawkeye has a comics-accurate look.

Earlier in the day, Vincent D’Onofrio broke his silence on Kingpin’s return to the MCU, tweeting, “When I was a boy,” alongside a photo of his character looming large over Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop in the Hawkeye end credits.

The actor had previously played down rumors of his Hawkeye appearance, dismissing “leaks” and dropping cryptic clues along the way.

Hawkeye’s uncle tease won’t leave fans hanging, said directors Bert and Bertie to ComicBook.com.

“[Marvel’s] filmmakers are experts at teasing things in their shows,” Bert explained.

“However, they never leave you to fend for yourself.”

Before moving on to the next question, she began to smile and added, “for far too long.”

In the Disney(plus) series, only one more episode remains.

There’s still a lot to wrap up: Eleanor’s relationship with Kingpin, whatever it is the two of them are planning, Echo learning that Kingpin killed her father, Hawkeye vs.

Kate Bishop vs. her mother, Yelena Belova, and much more.

Hawkeye’s season finale will be broadcast on Disney(plus) on December 22nd.

