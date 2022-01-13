I’d been celebrating my son’s birthday on the wrong day for TWO YEARS and only realized what I’d been doing after a doctor’s call.

A mother has taken to TikTok to reveal an epic parenting fail, admitting that she has been celebrating her son’s birthday on the wrong day for the past two years.

Emily Vondrachek used YouTube to explain what had happened and to give other “mums of littles” a “real confidence boost.”

She began, “I just got off the phone with my paediatrician, she’s trying to bill our last visit to our insurance company.”

“My son’s birthday is on the 26th, according to my words.”

I’m his mother, and I’m aware of his birthday.

“His birthday is on the 25th, so the insurance company says no.”

Emily decided to “scroll back on Facebook to look at the birth announcement years ago to make sure” before “calling up my insurance company to let them have it.”

“I just finished doing that, and his birthday is, in fact, the 25th,” she admitted, blushing.

“I’ve been celebrating his birthday on the 26th for the past two years!”

“And now I have to call my pediatrician and tell him, ‘Hahaha, you know what? I miscalculated my child’s birthday.'”

The “worst part” of the situation, Emily added, is that it involves her “middle child” – Henry.

She jokingly shouted from her porch, “I love my kids, okay, I love my kids.”

“They may not celebrate their birthday on the appropriate day, but they do the following.”

“Merry Christmas,” she began to say before scolding herself, “Christmas is over!” she said at the end of her video.

The comments section quickly became overrun with amusing comments from others who had either made similar mistakes or been the target of such mistakes.

One mum wrote, “I got flustered one day when someone said I had a handsome baby boy and asked his name.”

“Ron, I said.

Harper is her given name.

It’s a struggle out here.”

“Once upon a time, my mother sang, ‘Happy Birthday to Allison…’

Ashley is my name.

Another comment read, “I’m an only child.”

Someone else said, “At a wedding, my father introduced me as ‘Ellen.'”

“I’m Annie, and I’d like to introduce myself.

I was 19 years old when this happened.”

Another person wrote, “I took my first to work to show him off four weeks after I got him.”

“When someone asked what his name was, I was completely stumped and said Reno (the dog’s name).”

“Oh my gosh girl!! not the middle child!!!” exclaimed another, to which Emily responded, “It’s horrible.”

After I found out, I gave him the biggest hug and told him how much I loved him!”

