“I’d Love” an Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Andrew Garfield, says Tom Holland.

Tom Holland says he’d “love” to work with Andrew Garfield on a Spider-Man 3 sequel.

Tom Holland is fully behind the idea of an Amazing Spider-Man 3 after collaborating with Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spidey backs up Spidey!

When Tom Holland met up with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who played Peter Parker before him in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans went crazy.

Now, the 25-year-old British actor is hoping to see Garfield reprise his role as Spider-Man.

While no such film project has been announced, Holland expressed his enthusiastic support for a potential Amazing Spider-Man 3 starring the Golden Globe winner in an interview with ComicBook.com’s Marvel Podcast Phase Zero.

On February 3, he said, “I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to make amends with the character and studio to kind of win the general public back.”

“That scene where he saved Zendaya, the fan reaction was so speculator,” says the actor.

“So, should Sony decide to do that, they would have my full support, and obviously, Andrew would as well,” he added.

Garfield, the second actor to play Spider-Man in a film, made his debut in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and returned two years later in the sequel.

According to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the sixth highest-grossing film of all time.

Holland was so moved by his co-stars’ presence on the set of the latest film, according to The Hollywood Reporter, that he thanked them both profusely.

After witnessing the graciousness, director Jon Watts, producer Amy Pascal, and the film’s screenwriters knew they had to include a similar scene in the film.

‘Thank you, thank you, thank you for doing this,’ I told [Maguire and Garfield],’ Holland told the outlet.

“I appreciate you coming.

Thank you for helping to elevate Spider-Man in this way.

Thank you so much for allowing me to share this with you.

‘Thank you for taking a chance and returning.’

“We all embraced each other, and we were all crying because it meant so much to us,” he continued.

And Jon Watts, Amy Pascal, and the writers were all watching this…

