Idina Menzel’s 2020 Oscars Performance of “Into The Unknown” Was Pure Magic

Talk about a gravity-defying performance!

On Sunday, Idina Menzel brought Arendelle to the 2020 Oscars with her performance of “Into The Unknown” from Frozen 2.

No stranger to the Academy Awards stage, the Tony-winning actress performed the Oscar-nominated song alongside nine singers that voiced Elsa from across the globe, including Aurora, who played the voice of the siren call that the Frozen 2 heroine hears in the animated film.

With Denmark’s Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg, Germany’s Willemign Verkaik, Japan’s Takako Matsu, Latin America’s Carmen Garcia Saenz, Norway’s Kasia Laska, Russia’s Anna Buturlina, Spain’s Gisela, Poland’s Kasia Łaska and Thaliand’s Gam Wichayanee by her side, Menzel put on a performance that is nothing short of magical.

“It is hard to put it into words. It is something that I feel a lot of pride about,” Menzel shared on Live From the Red Carpet with E! News’ Giuliana Rancic before showtime. ‘I feel a tremendous responsibility to sort of—to relate to all of the young girls and boys who are singing the music and maybe taking the message in about their own self-esteem and empowerment. Tonight we are celebrating the global impact of the song.”

News of the special joint performance broke days before the big show with an exciting announcement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In a statement from the Oscars’ official Twitter account, the Academy Awards, wrote, “The voices of #Frozen2’s Elsa from Denmark, Germany, Japan, Latin America, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Thailand will join @idinamenzel and @AURORAmusic on stage for an unforgettable performance of ‘Into the Unknown’ at the #Oscars.”

Menzel wasn’t the only star that was going to bring down the house at the Oscars. Fellow Best Song nominee Cynthia Erivo was set to deliver a moving performance of “Stand Up” from Harriet.

From Rocketman, Elton John was going to sing “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.” This Is Us‘ Chrissy Metz planned to give Oscars viewers an emotional rendition of Diane Warren‘s “I’m Standing with You” from her film Breakthrough while Randy Newman was set to sing the Toy Story 4 theme “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away.”

The night also marked Billie Eilish‘s Oscar debut.

Needless to say, it’s going to be an Oscars filled with unforgettable performances.