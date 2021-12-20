Idina Menzel’s Favorite Disney Song Isn’t “Frozen’s” Anthem

Thanks to her role as Anna in Disney’s Frozen and her Tony Award for Wicked on Broadway, Idina Menzel is a household name.

Long before she gave Elsa a voice, she shone on the screen, starring in films and on Broadway.

She loves Elsa and the song “Let It Go,” but she doesn’t say it’s her favorite.

Menzel spoke about her favorite Disney songs recently.

They’re the songs she’ll sing at home, away from the stage.

Here are her top picks and why she likes them so much.

You might be surprised by some of them.

Menzel claims that “Show Yourself” is one of her favorite songs to perform, despite the fact that it almost didn’t make it into Frozen.

Cinderella (2021), Mickey’s 90th Spectacular (2018), Beaches(2017), Enchanted (2007), and Sly Cooper (2002) are just a few of Menzel’s other films, according to Redbook.

She has also appeared in a number of television shows, including Private Practice and Glee.

She frequently plays strong women in films and television.

Her voice, on the other hand, is one of her most notable abilities.

She has a distinct and powerful mezzo-soprano voice.

Despite the fact that it is not a song performed by Menzel, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” is one of her favorites due to its complexity.

In essence, it follows the sisters throughout their childhood, involving their problems, distance, and even Anna’s attempt to console Elsa after her parents’ death.

This song plays as Elsa is debating whether or not to leave Arendelle, and it helps her make up her mind as she chases the voice that keeps calling out to her.

It is, in Menzel’s opinion, one of the most beautiful songs ever written.

Many people seem to agree, especially since it was the first Disney song to win an Oscar and can still be heard in many “Disney” things.

Menzel claims to have performed this song at weddings and bar mitzvahs throughout her life.

She enjoys how many people request it because it brings back memories of their fathers, brides, and grooms, and so on.

The majority of people remember this upbeat song fondly, claiming that it simply makes them happy on the inside.

“The music is such a great jazz; it has so many…,” Menzel says.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.